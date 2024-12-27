Obituary: Joseph Stephen Clark Sr., 74, New Haven

Joseph Stephen Clark Sr., 74, of New Haven, died Dec. 17, 2024, at Baptist Health Hardin. He was a former employee of Vittitow Basement Walls.

JOSEPH STEPHEN CLARK SR.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Mary Louise Clark; five sisters, Judy, Donna, Roma, Linda, and Mary Lou.

He is survived by his loving wife, Annette Clark; one daughter, Angela Marie Clark; one son, Joseph S. Clark, Jr.; three grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

In keeping with his wishes, cremation was chosen.

The Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven is in charge of arrangements.

-30-