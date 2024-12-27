Obituary: Jessica ‘Jess’ Rae Fogle, 44, Bardstown
Jessica “Jess” Rae Fogle, 44, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024, at her home. She was born Nov. 2, 1980, in Elizabethtown. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by her stepfather, James Florence; and maternal grandparents, John and Ann Fogle.
She is survived by her mother, Patricia Florence of Bardstown; her father, John Ziminski of Lebanon Junction; two half-sisters, Kim Ziminski, and Brittany Ziminski; one half-brother, Cody Ziminski; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Cremation was chosen with a graveside service at St. Joseph Cemetery at a later date.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
