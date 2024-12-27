Obituary: James Donald ‘Jimbo’ Boone Jr., 67, New Haven

James Donald “Jimbo” Boone Jr., 67, of New Haven, died Dec. 11, 2024, at his home with his daughter by his side. He worked for Mattingly Silo, until he became disabled by an accident on Aug. 5, 1987. He was a Catholic by faith and enjoyed hunting, riding around with his buddies, and his kids.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James Donald, Sr. and Sis Boone; his adopted parents, Lucian and Gertie Owens; one grandson, Joseph Thomas Levi Hutchins; and his best friend and mother of his children, Donna Richards.

He is survived by two daughters, Katy (Roger Davis) and Felicia Richards; his caregivers, Johnathon Saunders and Martin Ray; eight grandchildren, Eli Hutchins, CJ Hutchins, Kaylee McDonald, Kali McDonald, Oliveah Hornback, Devin Hornback, Laylea Richards, and JT Burba; and one great-grandson, Mateo.

In keeping with his wishes, cremation was chosen.

The Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven is in charge of arrangements.

-30-