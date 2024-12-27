Letter: Left-wing Trump critics are busy predicting doom and gloom

To the Editor:



A couple of recent left-wing opinion articles that have recently appeared in the local newspaper have struck me as the most hypocritical, or lacking in any sense of reality, that I have read in some time. One article focused on the need to keep illegal immigrants in our country while another focused on the writer’s grave concerns with the coming of a second Trump administration. Misguided and ill-informed are my kindest comments regarding both articles.

These people afflicted with TDS (Trump Derangement Syndrome) drive me crazy. They want to alert us to how terrible the coming four years will be with no acknowledgement of how truly terrible the past four years of Biden / Harris have been. While these far-left critics decry the “egomaniac” Trump and his “cabinet and agency heads being made up of people determined to destroy the department they are to head,” I can only ask, “You think —

Biden’s Homeland Security Secretary presiding over the worst illegal immigration in our history aided by Kamala the Border Czar; Joe Biden manipulating the Democratic Party nomination process to ensure his renomination; the crazy spending leading to our highest inflation rate in the past 40 years; 4. the Afghanistan withdrawal fiasco; The repeated attempts to buy votes through illegal student loan forgiveness; 6. the issuing of inflated monthly employment numbers requiring corrections after the fact, and last, but not least; the orchestrated coverup of his reduced cognitive state by his administration and the mainstream media —

are not reasons for even more concern than speculating about what will actually occur with Trump’s administration?” You TDS victims crack me up.

I have total confidence that the next four years will be much better for our country and each individual citizen than the past four. The Democrats worked hard to make sure they got a Republican named Trump as its opponent in the presidential race. They got what they deserved when it became obvious that the Biden record ensured that Kamala could not be elected.

I challenge you Trump detractors to do us a favor and save your hysteria about the Trump administration until something actually happens before you criticize.

Happy New Year!

Rick McKay

Bardstown