Nelson County Jail Logs — Dec. 26-27, 2024

Editors’ Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024

Stanley Combs Jr., 30, Jackson, wanton endangerment, first-degree. No bond. Booked at 11:13 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024, by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Joseph Edward Wimsett, 45, Shepherdsville, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 12 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024, by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Justin Newton, 27, New Haven, willful removal or damage of a boundary marker. Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 12:06 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Terry Allen Stewart, 34, Bardstown, probation viollation (for technical violation). No bond. Booked at 1:49 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024, by Probation & Parole.

James Frederick Osborne, 59, Louisville, wanton endangerment, second-degree; reckless driving; failure to give right-of-way to an emergency vehicle. Bond is $10,000 surety. Booked at 3:27 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024, by the Bloomfield Police Department.

Friday, Dec. 27, 2024

Rebecca Dawn Panepinto, 25, Loretto, false report which generates an emergency response; harassing communications; harassment (no physical contact). No bond. Booked at 6:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Darren Thomas Keeling, 36, Willisburg, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $25,000 cash. Booked at 8:42 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, by Probation & Parole.

Michael James Murphy, 46, Campbellsville, assault, fourth-degree (minor injury). No bond. Booked at 6:37 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, by Nelson District Court.

-30-