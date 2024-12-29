Obituary: Freda Patricia Sadler, 75, Bardstown

Freda Patricia Sadler, 75, of Bardstown, died Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, at her home. She was born Aug. 13, 1949, in Warren, Ohio. She was a retired truck driver for Smith Brothers Trucking. She was a 1967 graduate of West Hardin High School and a member of Nelson Christian Church. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother and GiGi, and a great baker.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ray Sadler; her parents, Birch and Suzie Kirksey Stevenson; and one brother, Barney Stevenson.

She is survived by one daughter, Veronica Goodman of Bardstown; two sons, Michael W. Goodman of White Mills and Jeffrey W. (Ruthanna) Goodman of Cox’s Creek; five grandchildren, Josh Goodman, Heather McLaughlin, Ian Goodman, Camille Goodman, and Adam Donahue; five great-grandchildren; and several brothers, sisters, nieces, and nephews.

Her prayer service is noon Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, at Barlow Funeral Home with Pastor Mark Jones officiating.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon, Thursday, Jan. 9, 20224 at the funeral home. The burial is private in Mill Creek Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may go to Christians for Jews.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

