Obituary: Phyllis Cunningham, 89, formerly of Taylorsville

Phyllis Cunningham, 89, of Ashdown, Ark., formerly of Taylorsville, died Monday, Dec. 23, 2024, at Little River Nursing and Rehab Center in Ashdown, Ark. She was born Oct. 28, 1935, in Leslie County to the late Curtis and Effie Taylor Anderson.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Cunningham; and one son, Larry Cunningham.

She was a retired real estate agent and a member of the First Baptist Church in Lockesburg, Ark.

She is survived by two sons, Barry Cunningham of Benton, La., and Gerry (Terri) Cunningham of Lockesburg, Ark.; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025, at the Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville with Bro. Chance McConnell officiating. Burial is in Highland Memory Gardens in Mount Washington.

Visitation is 10-11:30 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

