Obituary: Donna Nunnery Check, 67, Bloomfield

Donna (Nunnery) Check, 67, of Bloomfield, died Friday, Dec. 27, 2024 and returned to her Heavenly Father. She was born Jan. 4, 1957, in Louisville to the late Mary (Snawder) Spencer and Aubrey Lee Nunnery.

She loved spending time with her family and fur babies. She deeply enjoyed doing crafts, singing karaoke, and swimming in her pool. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Janet Nunnery; two brothers, Mike Nunnery and Jr. Nunnery; and her father figure, Gene Spencer.

She is survived by her loving husband, Randolph Check; two daughters, Crystal Ross and Katrina Check; two sons, Kenny Check and Larry Ross; one sister, Brenda Ferguson; two brothers, Arthur Nunnery and David Spencer; eight grandchildren, Shelby, Lottie “MayMay”, Timmy, Emily, Kassidy, Gabe, Bella and Zacky; two dogs, Bodufus and Harley; and a host of dear family and friends.

Arrangements are currently pending with Schoppenhorst Underwood & Brooks Funeral Home in Mount Washington.

