Nelson County Jail Logs — Dec. 28-29, 2024

Editors’ Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024

Jacob Allen Chesser, 25, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) no visible injury. No bond. Booked at 1:29 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Christopher Wayne Corder, 44, Bardstown, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $313 cash. Booked at 3:26 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024, by the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office.

Tavin Anthony Hodgens, 22, Springfield, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond. Booked at 4:24 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024

Krystopher Eugene Stone, 35, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) no visible injury. Bond is $2,000 surety. Booked at 2:31 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Cierra LaShae Harmon, 31, Bloomfield, assault, fourth-degree, dating violence (minor injury). No bond. Booked at 9:54 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Katherine Danyll Broaddus, 32, Bloomfield, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury; disorderly conduct, second-degree; resisting arrest. No bond. Booked at 10:57 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Christopher Bailey Crepps, 29, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, drug unspecified; operating on a suspended operators license; possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond. Booked at 9:41 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-