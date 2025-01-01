Court approves resolution forbidding county workers’ use of medical marijuana

By JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024 — Nelson Fiscal Court, meeting in special session Monday, approved a resolution that will create a zero tolerance policy regarding the use of medical marijuana by county employees.

JUDGE-EXECUTIVE TIM HUTCHINS

The resolution will prohibit county employees from using any form of medical marijuana. Employees who violate the policy will be subject to immediate termination.

Medical marijuana became legal to dispense in the Kentucky on Wednesday, Jan. 1st.

The resolution first surfaced at an earlier fiscal court meeting. According to County Attorney Chip McKay, surrounding counties have already approved similar resolutions prohibiting their employees’ use of medical marijuana.

One of the main problems with allowing county employees to use medical marijuana is the fact that marijuana is still illegal under federal law. And as McKay noted, all federal grant applications require a county government to sign off on the fact that they are in compliance with federal drug regulations.

If a county does not prohibit the use of medical marijuana and then states it is in compliance with federal drug laws, it would be a false statement and could result in a charge of perjury.

Deputy Judge-Executive Brad Metcalf told the court that failure to pass the resolution would mean the county could no longer be eligible to apply for federal grant money.

The magistrates questioned why medical marijuana should be any different from the use of any other prescribed medicine. Despite Kentucky’s approval of medical marijuana, iit remains illegal under federal law.

Magistrate Adam Wheatley asked if the court could revisit the resolution if federal law is changed in the future. McKay said this court or a future one will be free to change or overturn the resolution when it deems it necessary to do so.

After additional discussion, the court approved the resolution.

ARPA FUNDS. One of the main reasons for Monday’s special-called fiscal court meeting was to approve the allocation of the county’s remaining ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds distributed by the federal government in the wake of the COVID epidemic.

The court approved the use of ARPA funds to finance extending internet access on North and South Stillwell Road and Vittitow Ford Road. The projects were done in collaboration with the City of Bardstown and Salt River Electric.

COURTHOUSE RENOVATIONS DELAYED. A plan to remodel the first floor of the Old Courthouse and replace the building’s HVAC system has been delayed after fiscal court reject the sole bid submitted for the project.

Judge-Executive Tim Hutchins told the court that when the bids were opened last Friday, only one company submitted a bid of approximately $1.979 million.

The bid’s high cost was apparently due to a number of factors, including the limited time allowed to complete the job, and the fact that working crews would have limited space around the court square for their crews and equipment.

The bid exceeded the estimates for the work, and the court voted to reject the bid.

Deputy Judge-Executive Brad Metcalf said that new bids will be solicited and the bids will likely break the renovation up into smaller individual projects.

PAVING PROJECTS. The court approved changes for some planned county road paving projects in order to use ARPA funds to pay for them.

NEXT UP. Nelson Fiscal Court meets again at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2024.

-30-