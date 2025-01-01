Obituary: Lana Payton Curtsinger, 75, Nelson County

Lana Payton Curtsinger, 75, a native of Nelson County, died Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, at Baptist Health Hardin. She was an avid animal lover.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Junior and Hazel Payton; one son, Jimmy Ice; one sister, Diane Payton Sorrell; and two brothers, Keith Payton and Larry Payton.

She is survived by her husband, James Curtsinger of Radcliff; two daughters, Missy (Rance) Jackson of Bloomfield and Martha Jane Daughtery of Shepherdsville; two sons, Todd (Anna) Bowman of Bardstown and George Ice of Bullitt County; one sister, Pam Hill of Bardstown; three brothers, Charles (Erika) Payton of Eastern Kentucky, Tracy Dean (Tammy) Cox and Ricky (Vicky) Payton, both of Bardstown; one stepbrother, Scott (Deanna) Cox of Louisville; 11 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The memorial visitation is 3-7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2024 in the Bardstown Cemetery.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-