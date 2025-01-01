Obituary: Susan Helen Goff, 90, Bardstown

Susan Helen Goff, 90, of Bardstown, died Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024. She was born Feb. 5, 1934, to the late Leonard and Eva Puckett in Hodgenville.

SUSAN HELEN GOFF

She was a homemaker and seamstress for The Stephen Foster Story for more than 30 years. She was also a volunteer at Flaget Memorial Hospital. She was a current member of Parkway Baptist Church and a believer in Jesus Christ.

Throughout her life, she was actively involved in WMU, VBS and the spread of the Gospel. She loved traveling, gardening, reading, and spending time with her family and friends. She was a resident of Cooper Trail Senior Living where she loved building puzzles and playing games with friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Leslie Goff; one son, Wendell Goff; one son-in-law, Danny Shewmaker; three sisters, Winona Puckett, Mildred Spencer, and Gay Skaggs; and four brothers, Harold Puckett, August Puckett, Owen Puckett, and Donald Puckett.

She is survived by two daughters, Debbie Shewmaker and Cheryl (David) McMaster; one sister, Nadine (Bob) Dotts; six grandchildren, Kim VanMeter, Kelly Downs, Jesse Goff, Lauren Bass, Leslie Bryan, and Logan Bryan; and six great-grandchildren with one on the way.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025 at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Mill Creek Baptist Cemetery with Pastor Tommy Valentine officiating.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2025 and 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025 at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go to Parkway Baptist Church missions.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-