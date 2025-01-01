Obituary: Paul Clayton Cundiff, 78, Bardstown

Paul Clayton Cundiff, 78, of Bardstown, died Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, at Elizabethtown Nursing and Rehab. He was born Sept. 21, 1946 in Bloomfield. He was an employee for 42 years at Jim Beam’s Distillery. He was an avid hunter. He loved fishing and spending time with his grandkids and great-grandkids.

PAUL CLAYTON CUNDIFF

He was preceded in death by his wife, Yvonne “Bonnie” Cundiff; his parents, Joseph Alfred and Corine Muncy Cundiff; and one sister, Barbara H. Linton.

He is survived by one daughter, Jennifer (Ricky) Gilbert; one son, Joe Paul Cundiff; four brothers, Walter Leon Cundiff, Randall Vernon Cundiff, Joseph Albert Cundiff and Roger Dale Cundiff; seven grandchildren, Jacob (Paige) Cundiff, Amber Colvin, Ashley Greer, Brandon Yates, Andrea (Justin) Cox, Josh Gilbert and Paige Gilbert; nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Bardstown Cemetery with Bro. Ray Johnson officiating.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, and 9-11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

