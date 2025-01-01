Obituary: Helen Lee Buntain, 95, Bardstown

Helen Lee Buntain, 95, of Bardstown, died Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024, at her home. She was born Sept. 22, 1929, to the late Jessie Orval and Mamie Shanks in Green County, Ind. She transferred to Bardstown in 1969 as a district sales manager for Avon Products. She was a fun loving mother, grandmother, and friend. She will be remembered for her keen insight and quick wit.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Duane Buntain; one sister, Bernice McDonald; two daughters, Alice Jean Blackburn and Linda David; and one granddaughter, Bobbi Lee Boblitt.

She is survived by two daughters, Missy (Gary) Boblitt, and Rita (Brian) O’Rourke; three sons, Dutch (Nikki) Blackburn, Randall (Rhonda) Buntain, and Roddy (Sandra Mattingly) Buntain; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren.

Cremation was chosen with no services. A private burial will be held at Mill Creek Baptist Cemetery.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

