Obituary: Thomas David ‘Brother Tom’ Sparrow Sr., 80, Bloomfield

Thomas David “Brother Tom” Sparrow Sr., 80, of Bloomfield, died Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024, in the Hildegard House in Louisville. He was born Nov. 24, 1944, in Chaplin to the late James Thomas “J.T.” and Sue Hupp Sparrow.

He was a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. “Well done Thy good and faithful Servant” were words he wanted to hear when he met Jesus face to face. He ministered for our Lord and Savior for more than 55 years at Foster Avenue Baptist and Hillview Baptist in Louisville; Westside Baptist in Salem, Ind.; East Chattanooga Baptist in Chattanooga; and Wakefield Baptist in Taylorsville.

He was a 1981 graduate of Boyce Bible Seminary, a 1962 graduate of Manual High School in Louisville, and a U.S. Air Force veteran (1962-1966).

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Doris Hodge and Betty Meeks Snider; one nephew, Bro. Roger Dale Hodge; and one brother-in-law, Allen Canterbury.

He is survived by his loving wife of 57-1/2 years, Wanda Alice Canterbury Sparrow; one daughter, Pamela Sue (Brian) Hasty of Scottsburg Ind.; one son, David (Jessica) Sparrow Jr. of Bloomfield; one brother-in-law, Bill (Sherri) Canterbury; one sister-in-law, Marilyn Canterbury; five grandchildren, Trey Sparrow, Cooper Sparrow, Emma Sparrow, Chelsey (Tyler) Combs and Morgan (Bryan) Brock; three great-grandchildren, Elie Combs, Josiah Combs and Mikenzie Brock; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2025, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield with burial in at Highview Cemetery in Chaplin.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025, and 9-11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2025, at the funeral home.

The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to Wakefield Baptist Church.

The Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of the arrangements.

