Obituary: Judith ‘Judy’ Carolyn Gribbins Mattingly, 71, Bardstown

Judith “Judy” Carolyn Gribbins Mattingly, 71, of Bardstown, died Monday, Dec. 30, 2024, at Baptist East in Louisville with her family by her side.

She was born Jan. 25, 1953, in St. Francis. She was a loving mother and grandmother. She was the owner of Judy’s Tanning for more than 42 years.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony G. Mattingly; her father, J.R. Gribbins; and her mother, Jewell Hagan.

She is survived by two daughters, Stacey Lynn Kelty (Robbie) of Bardstown, and Melinda Jewell Bryan (Michael) of New Haven; one brother, Ronnie Gribbins; six grandchildren, Logan Hicks (Chasity), Bailey Hicks, Evan Hicks, Kelsey Nalley (Cody), Emilee Bryan and Owen Bryan; two great-grandchildren, Harleigh Nalley and Lacie Nalley;and a special friend, Rodney Vittitow.

The funeral is noon Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in St. Vincent Cemetery in New Hope with the Rev. Kirby Rust officiating.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025 at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

