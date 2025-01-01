Obituary: Steve Cissell, 61, Cox’s Creek

Steve Cissell, 61, of Cox’s Creek, passed away Monday, December 30, 2024 at U of L Jewish Hospital. He was born June 23, 1963 in Bardstown. He was the owner and Master Shear Technician of Southern Edge Sharpening, his business was known internationally.

STEVE CISSELL

He was a member of Game Fowl Association and National Pool League Association. He was an avid hunter, enjoyed fishing, archery, and his chickens. Most of all though he loved his grandbabies.

He was preceded in death by his father, Raffo Cissell; and brother William David Cissell.

He is survived by his two daughters, Amber (Jake) Draper and Carissa (Patrick) Skaggs both of Bardstown; four grandchildren, Cameron Raffo Draper, Harper Jean Draper, Lilith Rose Skaggs, and Aleera Katherine Skaggs; mother, Doris Cissell; siblings, Dale (Rhea) Cissell, Tammy (Danny) Edelen, and Greg Cissell; partner, Kim Bow; and many friends.

The funeral is 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, at Barlow Funeral Home with cremation to follow. Pastor Jerry Pile will officiate. Burial is at the Bardstown Cemetery at a later date.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made towards his service.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-