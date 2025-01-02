Obituary: Sue Anna Graves, 83, Springfield

Sue Anna Graves, 83, of Mackville Rd., Springfield, died at 3:14 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024, at Springfield Nursing & Rehab.

She is survived by two sisters-in-law, Carolyn Graves and Peggy Graves, both of Springfield;l and several nieces & nephews.

The Funeral Mass was 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2024, at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Springfield with burial in St. Rose Cemetery.

Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield is entrusted with arrangements.

