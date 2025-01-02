Nelson County Jail Logs — Dec. 30, 2024-Jan. 1, 2025

Editors’ Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Monday, Dec. 30, 2024

Jacob Frank Johnson, 36, Bardstown, public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine). Bond total is $7,500 cash. Booked at 1:54 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Elijah Lee Cothern, 37, Radcliff, menacing, public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol); terroristic threatening, third-degree; assault, third-degree, police or probation officer; trafficking in controlled substance (fentanyl); resisting arrest; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine). Bond is $20,000 cash. Booked at 11:46 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Damian Scott Felker, 18, Rineyville, trafficking in marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; trafficking in controlled substance, carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives resulting in death. Bond is $250,000 cash. Booked at 1:07 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2024, by the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office.

Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024

Jordan Ashton Lovett, 21, Lexington, speeding, 26 mph or more over speed limit; reckless driving; possession of marijuana; no insurance card. Released on recognizance. Booked at 12:08 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, by the Kentucky State Police.

John Christopher Schroll, 32, Taylorsville, assault, fourth-degree, dating violence (minor injury); violation of conditions of release; strangulation, first-degree (domestic violence related). Bond total is $10,000 cash. Booked at 2:47 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Shenquella Deshay Tonge, 34, Lexington, contempt of court. Bond is $100,000 cash. Booked at 9:18 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Gery Eugene Childers Jr., 34, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 11:42 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Mary Abigail Hillard, 20, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense)(two counts); possession controlled substance, first-degree, carfenanil or fentanyl derivatives. Bond is $2,000 cash. Booked at 6:11 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Zachary Thomas Stotts, 41, Hardyville, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, $1,000 to less than $10,000; failure to appear (2 counts); strangulation, first-degree (domestic violence related); one headlight; driving on a DUI-suspended license; improper equipment; no insurance card; possession controlled substance, third-degree, (drug unspecified); intimidating a participant in the legal process; failure to wear seat belts; failure to dim headlights. Bond total is $30,733 cash. Booked at 7:31 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Rodney Keion Green, 36, Louisville, failure to appear (4 counts); resisting arrest; disorderly conduct, first-degree; assault, third-degree, police or probation officer; wanton endangerment, fiirst-degree, police officer; carrying a concealed weapon by a deadly weapon felony offender; possession controlled substance, first-degree, heroin; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); criminal mischief, second-degree; possession of drug paraphernalia. Booked at 7:44 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, by the Kentucky State Police.

Daniel Dewayne Beavers, 27, Bardstown, possession controlleld substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia; probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $2,500 cash. Booked at 10:34 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025

Jawan Allen McKnight, 27, Bardstown, criminal mischief, second-degree; fleeing or evading police, second-degree; probation violation (for felony offense)(2 counts); failure to appear. Bond total is $42,500. Booked at 1:53 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Danny Grant Jr., 49, Louisville, possession of an open alcohol beverage contrainer in a motor vehicle; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; failure to appear (3 counts). Bond total is $5,000. Booked at 3:53 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Dana Leight Abell, 45, Cox’s Creek, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury; resisting arrest; possession of marijuana. No bond. Booked at 4:53 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Kristen Renee Ryan, 31, Bardstown, speeding, 22 mph over limit; reckless driving; excessive windshield tinting; license to be in possession; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond. Booked at 6:17 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Trevon Alexander Pope, 21, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) no visible injury; unlawful imprisonment, first-degree; wanton endangerment, first-degree; menacing; wanton endangerment, first-degree, police officer; terroristic threatening; possession of marijuana. No bond. Booked at 10:13 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

