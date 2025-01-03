Nelson County Jail Logs — Jan. 2, 2025

Editors’ Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025

Melissa Jean Cambron, 37, Bardstown, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 9:54 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Trey Allen McCarthy, 24, Louisville, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (4 or more grams cocaine); trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (heroin); possession of marijuana; improper display of registration plates; no registration plates. Bond total is $20,000 cash. Booked at 10:11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025 by Louisville Metro Police Department.

Douglas Francis Brady, 54, Lebanon, public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol). No bond. Booked at 2:45 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Jason Dean Nation, 24, Bloomfield, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 4:51 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Robert Freeman Maddox, 44, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury; strangulation, first-degree (domestic violence related). No bond. Booked at 7:39 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025, by the Bardstown Police Department.

LaDonna Michelee Luster, 40, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury; wanton endangerment, first-degree. No bond. Booked at 7:57 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Suprena Marie Anderson, 36, Greensburg, failure to appear. Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 9:09 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Sherry Ann Hagedorn, 26, Bardstown, theft by unlawful taking or disposition – shoplifting, $500 or more but less than $1,000. No bond. Booked at 9:37 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-