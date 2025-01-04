Obituary: Thomas Fabian Cambron, 91, formerly of Springfield

Thomas Fabian Cambron, 91, of Milford, Ohio, formerly of Springfield, died Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, in Milford, Ohio.

He is survived by two daughters, Delena (John) Hardaway of Enid, Okla. and Elizabeth Amy (Robert) Saling of Indianapolis; two sons, Thomas Fabian (Donna) Cambron Jr. of Hilton Head, S.C. and Joseph Kimble (Colleen) Cambron of Milford, Ohio; one sister, Betty Jane (Rudy) Ball of Springfield; 14 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

The Funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025, at St. Dominic Catholic Church with burial in St. Dominic-Holy Rosary Cemetery.

Visitation was Friday, Jan. 3, 2025, at the Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield.

The Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.

