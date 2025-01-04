Obituary: Sondra Gayle Puckett, 79, Bardstown

Sondra Gayle Puckett, 79, of Bardstown, died Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025, at Signature Healthcare at Colonial. She was born April 18, 1945, in Nelson County. She was a 1963 graduate of Bardstown High School. She worked for Blue Cross/Blue Shield, drove a school bus for Bardstown City School System, worked for Marion Seay and retired from Humana. She was a U of L fan, attended the U of L women’s basketball games, loved quilting and genealogy.

SONDRA GAYLE PUCKETT

She was preceded in death by her parents; Harold and Ruby Puckett; one sister, Marcia Lugene Damlo; and one stepsister, Mary Ruby Price.

She is survived by two daughters, Becki Rich (Joey) of Elizabethtown and Sandy Fenley (Steve) of Bardstown; one son, Doyle Bean (Morrisa) of Rineyville; one sister, Bettye Kay Davenport (Ricky) of Bardstown; six grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; several nephews; and a dear friend, Mary Heicken.

The funeral service is 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Highland Memory Gardens in Mount Washington with Bro. Thomas Brothers officiating.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, and 9-11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2025 at Barlow Funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go to the American Cancer Society.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-