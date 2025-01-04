Obituary: Sue Tatum, 70, Bardstown

Sue Tatum, 70, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, at Hosparus Inpatient Care Center. She was a member of New Life Christian Fellowship.

SUE TATUM

She was preceded in death by two brothers, Richard Toohey and Carroll Toohey; and one sister, Peggy Young.

She is survived by her husband, Cliff Tatum; two children, Lindsey Lancaster and Shawn Board; one brother, Charles (Linda) Toohey; 12 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

The funeral is noon Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025,. at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025 at Barlow Funeral Home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

