Obituary: Terry Wayne Johnson, 46, Nelson County

Terry Wayne Johnson, 46, of Nelson County, died Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in Bardstown. He was born Oct. 27, 1978, to James and Mary Ida (Taylor) Johnson of Bardstown.

He was preceded in death by one brother, Patrick Johnson.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Samantha Johnson; two daughters, Sydney Johnson and Ashley (Hunter) Miller; three sisters, Sandra K. Carter, Karen Johnson, and Jennifer (John) Hicks; four brothers, William Harold Johnson, Joseph B. Johnson, James D. (Angela) Johnson, and Charles Russell Johnson; three grandchildren, Jace Miller, Sadie Miller, and Waylan Wiggington.

He was of the Catholic faith. He was a talented self-employed handyman.

The funeral is 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025 at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Bro. Doug Simpson officiating.

Visitation is noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025, at the funeral home.

In respecting his wishes, the family has chosen cremation.

Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of contribution toward his funeral expenses.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

