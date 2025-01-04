Obituary: William Joseph ‘Billy’ Clayton, 41, New Haven

William Joseph “Billy” Clayton, 41, of New Haven, died Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, at his home. He was born June 21, 1983, in Nelson County. He was employed as a Computer Aided Design and Manufacturing Specialist with Toyota Boshoku in Bardstown. He enjoyed fishing, deer hunting and watching UK basketball. He had many friends and he loved spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Sandra and Jerry Nalley and Rita Clayton.

Survivors include four children, Logan, Will, Brayden and Aria Clayton, all of New Haven; his parents, William K. “Bill” Clayton Jr. and Jackie Riggs Clayton of New Haven; two sisters, Jessica Blaine (Trey) of Bardstown and Katelyn Clayton of New Haven; his grandfather, Kenny Clayton of New Haven; one niece, Mallory Thomas of Bardstown; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

The Mass of Christian Burial was Friday, Jan. 3, 2025, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in New Hope with the Rev. A. Biju Chathely officiating with cremation to follow.

Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto was in charge of arrangememts.

