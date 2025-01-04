Obituary: Charles Francis Mattingly, 72, Loretto

Charles Francis Mattingly, 72, of Loretto, died Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, at his home. He was born Dec. 9, 1952, in Marion County. He was a retired rarmer. He was of the Catholic faith.

CHARLES FRANCIS MATTINGLY

He was preceded in death by his parents, Francis Henry and Effie Lee Mattingly; and one brother, Herbert Lee Mattingly.

Survivors include his companion, Martha Rogers; two sisters, Charlotte Bickett (Mike) and Mary Alice Winfield, both of Loretto; children he raised, William Stanley Whitehouse (Julie) of Loretto and Tammy Brown of Campbellsville; and several nieces and nephews.

In keeping with his wishes, non-ceremonial cremation was chosen.

Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto was in charge of the arrangements.

-30-