Obituary: John Joseph Donnelly, 96, Loretto

John Joseph Donnelly, 96, of Loretto, died Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, at his home. He was born March 1, 1928, in Washington County. He was a retired employee of Armour Creamery in Springfield. He later worked in maintenance for St. Francis of Assisi Church where he was also a member.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Lee Mattingly Donnelly; his parents, John Joseph Donnelly Sr. and Lillie Mae Mudd Donnelly; four siblings, Mary Catherine “Sis” Donnelly, Ethel Kelty, Louise Bradshaw, and James Edward “Jack” Donnelly; and one great-granddaughter, Lily Spalding.

Survivors include two daughters, Gayle Spalding (Freddy) of Louisville and Tammy Bartley (William “Hoppy”) of Louisville; one son, John W. “Billy” Donnelly (Diane) of New Hope; one brother, Albert Donnelly of Springfield; 10 grandchildren, Joe Bradley Donnelly (Kirsti), Aaron Donnelly (Amy), Stuart Spalding (Susan), James “Jim Pat” Spalding (Erin), Kyle Spalding (Maurice), Chad Donnelly, Stephanie Mouser (Luke), Amanda Wells (Tyler), Emily Bartley, and Millicent Ballard (Emerson); and 20 great-grandchildren with one on the way.

The Mass of Christian Burial was Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church.

The grandchildren and their spouses served as pallbearers and honorary pallbearers.

Memorial donations may go to Hosparus Health Green River, 462 N Bypass Rd, Campbellsville, KY 42718.

The family wishes to thank Hosparus for their excellent care and thank his other caregivers and visitors.

Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto was in charge of arrangments.

