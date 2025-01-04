Nelson County Jail Logs — Jan. 2-3, 2025

Editors’ Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025

Porsha Nicole Urekew, 34, Louisville, theft by unlawful taking or disposition – shoplifting. Released on recognizance. Booked at 9:51 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Friday,, Jan. 3, 2025

James Arnold Bogard, 44, Taylorsville, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; operating on a suspended license; no insurance card. No bond. Booked at 7:49 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2025, by Nelson District Court.

Kyle Scott Hartman, 32, Bardstown, assault, third-degree, police or probation officer; intimidating a participant in the legal process; menacing; disorderly conduct, second-degree. No bond. Booked at 8:55 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Lucinda Diane Curtsinger, 34, Fairfield, theft by deception – include cold checks from $500 to less than $1,000. No bond. Booked at 9:04 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2025, by the Nelson County Jail.

-30-