Obituary: Paul Milford Stephens, 82, Bloomfield
Paul Milford Stephens, 82, of Bloomfield, died Saturday, Jan. 3, 2025, at his home. He was a U.S. Army veteran, a U of L basketball fan, and enjoyed watching tv with his grandkids, especially westerns and cartoons. He also enjoyed fishing and shooting.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Jewel Stephens; his parents, Curtis and Eva Stephens; and one sister, Betty Sizemore.
He is survived by his son, Paul Michael Stephens (Erin); one brother, Virgil Stephens; and four grandchildren, Landen, Griffin, Kendall, and Briggs.
The funeral is 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, at the McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington. Burial will be at a later date in Highland Memory Gardens.
Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, and 9-10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, at the funeral home.
The McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington is in charge of arrangements.
-30-