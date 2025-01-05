Obituary: Paul Milford Stephens, 82, Bloomfield

Paul Milford Stephens, 82, of Bloomfield, died Saturday, Jan. 3, 2025, at his home. He was a U.S. Army veteran, a U of L basketball fan, and enjoyed watching tv with his grandkids, especially westerns and cartoons. He also enjoyed fishing and shooting.

PAUL MILFORD STEPHENS

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Jewel Stephens; his parents, Curtis and Eva Stephens; and one sister, Betty Sizemore.

He is survived by his son, Paul Michael Stephens (Erin); one brother, Virgil Stephens; and four grandchildren, Landen, Griffin, Kendall, and Briggs.

The funeral is 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, at the McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington. Burial will be at a later date in Highland Memory Gardens.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, and 9-10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, at the funeral home.

The McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington is in charge of arrangements.

-30-