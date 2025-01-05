Obituary: Aimee Louise Spalding, 62, Bardstown

Aimee Louise Spalding, 62, of Bardstown, died Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025, at Baptist Health Louisville. She was the former Aimee Hall, born July 4, 1962, in Nelson County to the late Bernard Lee and Anna Lorraine Hall Sr.

She was a former employee of American Greetings. She worked for Dr. Maupin’s Chiropractic office, as well as Pat Mattingly Trucking Company. She loved her family, her flowers, and mowing grass. She was a member of St Gregory the Great Catholic Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Bruce Hall, and one grandson, Austin Smith.

She is survived by her husband, Jude Spalding; three daughters, Brittany (Brandon) Mouser and Shannon (Brian) Newton, both of Bardstown, and Stacey (Timmy Smith) Spalding of St. Francis; one son, Scott (Trish) Spalding of Loretto; four sisters, Frances (Mac) McCullum of Florida, Mary Ellen Rarden of Louisville, and Donna Allen and Myra Knopp, both of Bardstown; two brothers, Bernie (Mary) Hall of Indiana and Willie (Mary Lynn) Hall of Bardstown; 11 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

In honoring her wishes, the family has chosen cremation.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with a 6:30 p.m. prayer service.

The funeral Mass is 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, at St Gregory the Great Catholic Church with the Rev. Kien Nguyen officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery at a later date.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

