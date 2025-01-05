Obituary: Barbara Gail Bogard, 73, Chaplin

Barbara Gail Bogard, 73, of Chaplin, died Friday, Jan. 3, 2025, at Signature Health of Spencer County. She was a member of Grace Chapel in Taylorsville. She enjoyed making blankets for the homeless at Christmas, and spending time with her grandkids.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Hazel Guest and her husband, James Bogard.

She is survived four daughters, Tracey Gilkey, Jammie Bogard, Shannon Bogard Shelburne (Clayton), and Kimberly Bogard Rogers (Clint); three sons, Donnie Gilkey (Waydina), Timmy Gilkey (Lori), and James Bogard Jr.; one sister, Brenda Weatherhurst (Roy); one brother, Kevin Guest; 17 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, at the McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington with burial in the Mount Washington Cemetery.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, and 9-11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2025 at the funeral home.

The McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

