Nelson County Jail Logs — Jan. 4-5, 2025

Editors’ Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025

Jeffery Scott Martin, 46, New Haven, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury; strangulation, second-degree (domestic violence related). Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 4:40 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Aaron Wayne Briley, 45, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $250 cash. Booked at 8:25 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Laquay Fontez Williams, 36, Bardstown, violation of a Kentucky protective order. No bond. Booked at 8:35 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Cierra LaShae Harmon, 31, Bloomfield, violations of condition of release. No bond. Booked at 10:17 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Katherine Danyll Broaddus, 32, Bloomfield, vioation of conditions of release. No bond. Booked at 10:21 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025

Rickey Eubanks, 51, Irvington, alcohol intoxication in a public place; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond. Booked at 12:09 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-