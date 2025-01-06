9 p.m. update: Snow turns to ice and sleet, leavng area homes without power

CLICK IMAGE TO ENLARGE

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025 — At 9 p.m. Sunday evening, about 2,200 people in Nelson County were without power due to the snow, sleet and freezing rain that continues to fall across the region.

Earlier this evening the snow changed to rain and sleet/freezing rain, which has coated tree limbs and power lines with an icy coating, causing numerous power outages. Salt River had dispatched crews to work to restore power to more than 6,600 homes in Nelson, Bullitt, Washington and Spencer Counties.

Travelers and local police posted photos of two different incidents of snow clearing equipment involved in single-vehicle incidents during the storm’s peak on Sunday. One vehicle appeared to be turned over on the Bluegrass Parkway, while another was off the roadway on Springfield Road near Botland.

According to the National Weather Service Radar, the snow storm has mostly turned to mixed snow and sleet north of Nelson County. If ice continues to accumulate, the potential for new power outages continues to increase.

The weather service predict an additional 1 to 4 inches of snow will fall across Central Kentucky on Monday. Snow is expected to linger on roadways due to temperatures which are expected to remain below freezing through the week ahead.

To monitor the Salt River outage map, click here. https://outage.srelectric.com/

This story will be updated.

-30-