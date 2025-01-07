Nelson County Jail Logs — Jan. 5-6, 2025

Editors’ Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Suinday, Jan. 5, 2025

Justin Roger Elkins, 34, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury. Bond is $2,500 unsecured. Booked at 4:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Monday, Jan. 6, 2025

Donald Ray Dillander, 61, Bardstown, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 11:12 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, by Nelson Circuit Court.

Megan Danielle Stein, 33, Bardstown, probation violation (for technical violation). Booked at 12:35 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, 2025 by Probation & Parole.

-30-