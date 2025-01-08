Garage collection routes will continue Wednesday in city and county

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025 — Garbage collection in Nelson County will start back up on Wednesday after the inclement weather forced cancellation of running routes in the county on Monday and Tuesday.

Be aware that garbage truck drives on Wednesday will have the discretion to skip collection garbage on roads that remain covered with ice and potentially hazardous.

For county residents whose garbage was not collected on Monday and Tuesday, please hold your garbage for collection on next week’s routes.

Forward your questions about garbage collection in the county to (502) 348-1877.

CITY GARBAGE. Garbage collection in the City of Bardstown will operate on a one-day delayed basis the rest of the week. Customers whose garage is normally picked up Tuesday will have their garbage picked up on Wednesday.

Please be aware that if your garbage bags are frozen inside the can and cannot be removed, collection crews will not collection the bags or cans that are frozen in place.

For questions about garbage collection in the city, call Bardstown City Hall, (502) 348-5947.

