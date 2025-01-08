Jailer offers end-of-year progress report of ongoing county jail improvements

By JUSTIN HALL

Nelson County Jailer

Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025 — As we come to the start of a New Year, I want to take a moment to reflect on the past year. The holidays are a time for family, gratitude, and community, and I feel privileged to serve the citizens of Nelson County as your jailer.

When I took office in January 2023, the Nelson County Jail was in significant disrepair. After more than 20 years of neglect, the facility required urgent attention — not just to improve conditions but to create a model correctional center. I hit the ground running with a commitment to fulfill the promises I made and transform our facility into one that serves both justice and rehabilitation.

KEY ACCOMPLISHMENTS 2023-24.

REBRANDING THE FACILITY. One of the first changes I implemented was renaming the Nelson County Jail to the Nelson County Correctional Center. This simple yet meaningful change reflects our shift from merely housing individuals to actively working to reduce recidivism through opportunities for growth and rehabilitation.

EXPANDING INMATE PROGRAMS. In 2022, the facility offered just 3 programs. Today, we proudly provide 11 programs, including:

• GED preparation • Moral Reconation Therapy (MRT) • Portals • Anger Management • Parenting classes • ServSafe certification • Narcotics Anonymous (NA) • Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) • Trade training • Religious services • Domestic violence education

These programs have led to real success stories, with many inmates leaving our facility not only rehabilitated but also with jobs awaiting them.

REDIRECTING TAXPAYER DOLLARS LOCALLY. Through collaboration with Fiscal Court, we shifted contracts from out-of-state vendors to Kentucky-based businesses, keeping over $500,000 within our local economy. We now source food, medical, pharmacy, and other services from Nelson County and the surrounding area, ensuring our tax dollars benefit our community.

FACILITY AND SECURITY UPGRADES. Thanks to grants and commissary funds—not taxpayer dollars—we’ve invested over $300,000 in upgrades, including:

• A new camera and security system • A body scanner to detect contraband • Biometric sensors • Other technology enhancements

These upgrades have significantly improved safety by intercepting dangerous substances like fentanyl before they entered the facility.

INMATE WORK PROGRAM SUCCESS. Since launching in February 2023, the inmate work program has logged over 40,000 hours, providing an estimated $800,000 in labor savings for the county. Inmates have taken on tasks such as:

• Mowing 90% of county properties • Assisting with bulky item pickups • Sealing parking lots • Painting and pressure washing

This program saves taxpayer dollars while giving inmates valuable work experience that has helped many secure employment post-release.

CHALLENGES AND ONGOING EFFORTS. The correctional system is unpredictable and often demanding. Many inmates arrive in poor health due to substance abuse or lack of medical care. While we do everything possible to prevent tragedies, the nature of this work means each day brings new challenges. Thanks to the dedication and training of our incredible staff, we’ve saved countless lives this year and last—efforts that often go unnoticed but make a profound difference.

Our facility has come a long way, with state inspectors recognizing it as one of the best facilities they visit, a stark improvement from previous years. However, much work remains. Built in 1987 to house 102 inmates, our facility struggles to meet the needs of a county with a population of over 47,000. For comparison, LaRue County—home to just 14,000 people—has a 152-bed facility. Renovations to our cells and dorms are ongoing, but the growing demands highlight the need for further investment and expansion.

LOOKING AHEAD. As we close out 2024, I am proud of the strides we’ve made toward improving public safety, fiscal responsibility, and inmate rehabilitation. My team and I remain committed to making the Nelson County Correctional Center a vital resource for our community.

It has been the privilege of my life to serve as your Jailer. I hope my performance has met your expectations, and I promise to continue working hard for the people of Nelson County.

From my family to yours, May your holidays be filled with peace, love, and gratitude.

-30-