Obituary: Eloise Downs Hagan, 91, Loretto

Eloise Downs Hagan, 91, of Loretto, died Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025, at home with her family by her side. She was born Feb. 27, 1933, in Loretto. She formerly worked for American Greetings and Cowden Sewing Factory. She loved to laugh and dance. She was full of kindness, joy, love and laughter. She was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church.

ELOISE DOWNS HAGAN

She was preceded in death by her husband, William David Hagan; her parents, John Leslie and Mary Della Miles Downs; one sister, Marcella Russell; three brothers, William Curtis Downs, Francis Marvin Downs, and John Leslie Downs Jr; and one daughter-in-law, Vicky Ann Hagan.

Survivors include two sons, Wayne Hagan and Roger Hagan, both of Loretto; one brother, John Albert Downs of Clermont; two grandsons, Andrew Hagan (April) of Bardstown and Rodney Hagan or Loretto; and two great-granddaughters, Alyssa Hagan and Autumn Hagan.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Loretto with the Rev. Richard Goodin officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation was Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may go to Hosparus Health Green River, 462 N Bypass Road, Campbellsville, KY 42718.

Pallbearers are Wayne Hagan, Roger Hagan, Rodney Hagan, Andrew Hagan, Curtis Downs, and Brent Case.

Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto is in charge of arrangements.

-30-