Obituary: Robert ‘Bob” Dorsey, 90, Shepherdsville

Robert “Bob” Dorsey, 90, of Shepherdsville, died Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, with his loving family by his side. He was born in New Hope July 27, 1934, to the late Walter and Maggie Dorsey.

ROBERT “BOB” DORSEY

He was a people person and truly was kind to everyone. He was known for always giving his visitors a piece or two of candy. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was also “Mr. Fix-it” and he enjoyed helping others when something was broken, or when they needed help. His favorite team to cheer for was the University of Kentucky Wildcats and he always would have a crowd over when they played.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Elizabeth “Bet” Dorsey; two sisters, Trudy Riggs, and Louise Madden; and one brother, Jim Dorsey.

He leaves behind his special niece and caregiver, Debbie Ray (Ron); one great-niece, Erica Ray; three great-nephews, Brandon Ray, Travis Ray and Jared Ray; one great-great nephew, Harrison; one brother, Bill “Willie” Dorsey; and a host of dear family and friends.

The funeral was Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in the chapel of Hardy-Close Funeral Home in Shepherdsville. Burial was in Cedar Gove Cemetery.

The Hardy-Close Funeral Home in Shepherdsville was in charge of arrangements.

-30-