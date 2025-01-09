Obituary: Robert ‘Emmitt’ Allen, 40, Bardstown

Robert “Emmitt” Allen, 40, of Bardstown, died Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, at Norton’s Women and Children Hospital in Louisville. He was born July 13, 1984 in Louisville. He was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Earl Allen; one brother, Joseph Butch Hartlage; and his paternal grandparents, Reed and Cora Allen.

He is survived by his wife, Rebecca Allen of Bardstown; six siblings, Tabitha Allen, Robert Allen, Kelly Thomas, all of Louisville, and Adria Lake Metcalfe, Sara Campbell and Phyllis Campbell, all of Lebanon Junction; one niece, Linda Rogers; and two nephews, Jamie Thomas and Thomas Wayne “Junior” Biggers.

The funeral is noon Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, at Barlow Funeral Home, with burial in Otter Creek Baptist Church Cemetery in Campbellsville with Bro. Ray Mills officiating.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Monday, Jan. 13, 2025 at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go toward his service.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

