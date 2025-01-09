Obituary: Lelya Louise Godbey Cawthon, 77, Bardstown

Lelya Louise Godbey Cawthon, 77, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, peacefully at her home with family by her side. She was born Aug. 19, 1947, in Springfield to the late Lee Estill and Sarah Louise Hatchett Godbey.

She was a member of Wickland Baptist Church and a former employee of American Greetings as a machine specialist.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Lester Cawthon; and three brothers, Billy Godbey, Tommy Godbey, and Jerry Godbey.

She is survived by three daughters, Jessica (John) Nelson, Lori Cawthon and Robin (Darrell) Foster; one son, David Cawthon; four sisters, Kathy (Joe) Delaney, Becky Ballard, Linda (Gerald) Bishop, and Susan (Danny) Smith; three brothers, John Godbey, Sam Godbey, and Jesse (Dianne) Godbey; seven grandchildren, Austin Greene, Madison Nelson, Justin (Joslyn) Hall, John Paul Nelson, Lukas Foster, Matthew Foster, and Sarah Beth Foster; and eight great-grandchildren, Hunter Greene, Kensleigh Greene, Hazel Greene, Kennedy Hall, Kenzlynn Hall, Krue Hall, Justin Hall Jr., and Karter Hall.

The funeral is noon Sunday, Jan. 13, 2025, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home in Bardstown with burial in the Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, and 11 a.m. to noon Sunday, Jan. 13, 2025, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

