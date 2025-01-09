Obituary: Lee Atwell Graves, 73, Bardstown

Lee Atwell Graves, 73, of Bardstown, died Friday, Jan. 3, 2025, in Radcliff. He was born June 2, 1951, in Indianapolis to the late Louis and Margie Weaver Graves.

LEE ATWELL GRAVES

He was a member of Fairfield Second Baptist Church. He was a long-time mechanic and worked for the railroad.

He is survived by four daughters, Deidra McCray of Radcliff, and Natasha Conner Wells, Lykendra Conner, Christine Conner, all of Bardstown; three sons, Anthony Tyrone (Linda) Graves of Lebanon, Eric Conner of Bardstown, and Nathaniel (Jada) Fisher of Somerset; one brother, Robert Ray (Karen) Graves of Kansas City, Miss.; one great-aunt, Florence Hickman of Bardstown; as well as a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, at Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home in Bardstown with the Rev. Jewell Brock and the Rev Dr. Calvin R. Holloway officiating. Burial is in the Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-