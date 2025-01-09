Obituary: Dona Marie Young-Nation, 46, Bardstown

Dona Marie Young-Nation, 46, of Bardstown, died Friday, Jan. 3, 2025, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. She was born Aug. 13, 1978, in Hardin County to Sherry Young. She was the Medical Records Director at Maple Grove Senior Living in Shelbyville and was a workaholic.

DONA MARIE YOUNG-NATION

She is survived by two daughters, Emiley (Devon) Kiskaden of Oceanside, Calif., and Faith Nation (Amber Adcock) of Little Mount; her mother, Sherry Young Hardin of Elizabethtown; and one sister, Michelle Sadler.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield with chaplain Cindy Childers officiating. Burial is in Highview Cemetery in Chaplin.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

-30-