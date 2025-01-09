Wednesday, January 8th, 2025 | Posted by

Video: Judge-exec grilled as guest on WBRT’s ‘Bradford & Brooks’ radio show

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025 — Nelson County Judge-Executive Tim Hutchins was the guest Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025 on WBRT’s “Bradford & Brooks” radio show. During the show, Tim discussed his recent letter to the editor of the local paper complaining about the left-leaning opinions of its guest columnist, one of whom is Margie Bradford, co-host of “Bradford & Brooks.” Running time: About 44 minutes.

-30-

