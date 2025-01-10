Nelson County Jail Logs — Jan. 7-9, 2025
Editors’ Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025
Dawn Marie White, 26, Bardstown, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 9:22 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.
Alleasha Lynn Knox, 40, Louisville, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 9:22 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.
April Joy Arnold, 49, Bloomfield, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $1,253 cash. Booked at 1:11 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, by the Bloomfield Police Department.
Joseph Michael Fowler, 33, Bardstown, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines; failure to appear; parole violation (for technical violation). Bond total is $688 cash. Booked at 2:02 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, by the Bardstown Police Department.
Jonathan James Phillips, 40, St. Catharine, alcohol intoxication in a public place. No bond. Booked at 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025
Jonathan Maxwell Ryan, 25, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond. Booked at 9:25 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.
Rory Scott Serles, 43, Johnson City, Ill., failure to appear (4 counts). Bond total is $1,000 surety, 595 cash. Booked at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.
Donald Thomas Miller, 56, Bloomfield, probation violation (for technical violation). No bond. Booked at 3:26 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, by Probation & Parole.
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025
Brian Lee Middleton, 41, Bloomfield, one headlight; driving on a DUI suspended license; no registration plates; violation of an ignition interlock device. Released on recognizance. Booked at 12:09 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025 by the Bardstown Police Department.
Cairicia Nechel Montgomery, 49, Bardstown, failure to appear (2 counts); contempt of court. Bond total is $1,053 cash. Booked at 12:10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025 by the Bardstown Police Department.
Preston Lee Cox, 24, Bardstown, burglary, first-degree; assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) no visible injury; terroristic threatening; intimidating a participant in the legal process; criminal michief, second-degree; endangering the welfare of a minor. Bond is $50,000 cash.
Booked at 4:07 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025 by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.
John Wesley Jackson, 54, Bardstown, licensee allowed persons under 21 to remain on premises where alcohol is sold; rubber on vehicle tires less than 1 inch thick; improper display of registration plates; improper passing; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle; no registration receipt; no insurance; driving on a DUI-suspended license; speeding, 26 mph or more over limit; reckless driving; no seat belts failure to signal; disregarding stop sign; driving too fast for traffic conditions; following another vehicle too closely; disregarding a traffic control device – traffic light; improper equipment; fleeing or evading police, first-degree; violation of conditions of release; resisting arrest; wanton endangerment, first-degree, police officer; no horn; license to be in possession; improperly on left side of road; violation of conditions of release. Bond total is $30,000 cash. Booked at 4:17 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025 by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.
Jefferson Scott Helton, 57, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $50,000 cash. Booked at 1:14 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025 by the Nelson County Circuit Court.
Brian Lee Gabbert, 24, Bardstown, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 3:50 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025 by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.
Jason Dean Nation, 24, Bloomfield, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 4:37 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025 by the Nelson County Circuit Court.
Carlos Deshawn Beauchamp, 43, Louisville, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; possession of marijuana; persistent felony offender, first-degree. Bond is $15,000 cash. Booked at 9:41 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025 by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.
