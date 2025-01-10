Nelson County Jail Logs — Jan. 7-9, 2025

John Wesley Jackson, 54, Bardstown, licensee allowed persons under 21 to remain on premises where alcohol is sold; rubber on vehicle tires less than 1 inch thick; improper display of registration plates; improper passing; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle; no registration receipt; no insurance; driving on a DUI-suspended license; speeding, 26 mph or more over limit; reckless driving; no seat belts failure to signal; disregarding stop sign; driving too fast for traffic conditions; following another vehicle too closely; disregarding a traffic control device – traffic light; improper equipment; fleeing or evading police, first-degree; violation of conditions of release; resisting arrest; wanton endangerment, first-degree, police officer; no horn; license to be in possession; improperly on left side of road; violation of conditions of release. Bond total is $30,000 cash. Booked at 4:17 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025 by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.