Obituary: Alvin W. King, 94, Bardstown

Alvin W. King, 94, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, at Baptist Health of Louisville. He was born Nov. 9, 1930, in Louisville. He was a retired truck driver and a U.S. Air Force veteran, and a longtime member of New Salem Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Etha Mae King; his parents, Lindsey and Gladys King; one brother, Kenny King; one granddaughter, Hallie Elizabeth Cain; and one grandson, Bernie Dale Hardin Jr.

He is survived by one daughter, Deborah Cain of Lexington; four sons, Stuart (Vickie) King of Douglasville, Ga., and Rick (Jean) King, Sue Hardin, and Mark King, all of Bardstown; one sister, Carol Ethington of Cox’s Creek; one brother, Bruce (Judy) King of Bardstown; nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025 at New Salem Baptist Church with burial in the church cemetery with Bro. Mike Lanway officiating.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, at Barlow Funeral Home and 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025 at New Salem Baptist Church.

Memorial contributions may go to Oneida Baptist Institution, 11 Mulberry St., Oneida, KY 40972

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

