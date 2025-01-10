Obituary: Mary Irene Goff, 59, Bardstown

Mary Irene Goff, 59, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, at Hardin Memorial Hospital. She was born Jan. 21, 1965, in Bardstown. She loved decorating for holidays, especially Halloween. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and was a dedicated employee at Toyotomi America for 22 years.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Betty Sue Jackson; and one son-in-law, David Maggard.

She is survived by her loving husband of 41 years, Wayne Goff; children,

two daughters, Brittney (Paul) Lanham of Bardstown and Hannah Maggard of New Haven; two sons, Caleb (Kirstin) Goff and Robert Goff, both of Bardstown; one sister, one sister, Cossie Jackson; nine grandchildren, Cameron Espinoza, Kennedy Faulkner, Piper Faulkner, Ashton Bowling, Kinley Goff, Dawson Lanham, Elijah Maggard, Wyatt Maggard, and a baby boy on the way.

The graveside service is 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, at Cedar Grove Cemetery in the Cedar Grove community of Bullitt County.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

