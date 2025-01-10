Obituary: Betty Morrow, 67, Bardstown

Betty Morrow, 67, of Bardstown, died Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, at Norton Hospital Downtown. She was born March 27, 1957, in Louisville. She loved online auctions.

BETTY MORROW

She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Morrow; and her parents, Herbert and Ida Weaver.

She is survived by one daughter, Angela Meredith (P.J. Inman); one grandson, Michael Johnson; additional daughter, Martina Ray; bonus grandchildren, Martin Ray, Johnathon Saunders, and Samuel Saunders; special friends, Katherine Brooks, and Mary “Catsy” Inman; and several siblings, nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025, at Barlow Funeral Home with Pastor Freddy Riggs officiating. Cremation will follow the service. Burial is private at the Bardstown Cemetery at a later date.

Visitation is noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025, at the funeral home. will be 12 (noon) – 5 pm Sunday January 12 at Barlow Funeral Home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-