Obituary: Tracey Sims Chesser, 46, Bardstown

Tracey Sims Chesser, 46, of Bardstown, died Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, at Norton Audubon Hospital in Louisville. She was born Dec. 7, 1978, in Louisville. She was an attorney for Chesser Law Office. She was a graduate of Bethlehem High School, the University of Kentucky, and the Thomas Cooley Law School. She was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan, a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, sister-in-law, and daughter-in-law, and a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Joe and Louise Rapier; her paternal grandparents, M. A. and Christine Sims; a loving aunt, Ann Waddell; and her mother-in-law, Janet Hudson Chesser.

She is survived by her husband, Jeremy Chesser; one daughter, Sydney Marie Chesser of Bardstown; one son, Ethan James Chesser of Bardstown; her parents, Millard and Linda Sims of Bardstown; one brother, Joey (Kymberly) Sims of Louisville; her father and mother-in-law, Larry and Tammy Chesser of Willisburg; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

The Funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral, with burial in the church cemetery with the Rev. J. Randall Hubbard officiating.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025 and 9-10:15 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025, at Barlow Funeral Home with a 5:30 p.m. Wednesday prayer service.

Memorial contributions may go to Juvenile Diabetes, Bethlehem High School, or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

