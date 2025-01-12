Nelson County Jail Logs — Jan. 10-11, 2025

Editors’ Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Friday, Jan. 10, 2025

Austin Keith Farmer, 24, Loretto, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond. Booked at 2:56 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Justin Elwood Barnett, 35, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $2,500 cash. Booked at 3:26 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Adriene Nicole Tucker, 31, Campbellsville, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond. Booked at 8:40 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, by the Nelson District Court.

JuJuan Lamar Curry, 34, Louisville, fleeing or evading police, first-degree; wanton endangerment, first-degree, police offier; disregarding traffic control device – traffic light; no seat belts; possession of marijuana; reckless driving; tampering with physical evidence; no insurance; improper display of registration plates. No bond. Booked at 9:44 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Amber Yvonne Clark, 36, Bardstown, failure to appear; possession of controlled substance, ,first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond is $77,500 cash. Booked at 10:55 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

April Marie Boswell, 38, New Haven, failure to appear. Bond is $200 cash. Booked at 11:03 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025

William Corey Hillard, 47, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond. Booked at 11:53 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-