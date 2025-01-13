Nelson County Jail Logs — Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.



Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025

Larry Jeff Ogden, 35, Mount Washington, public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol); failure to appear; no person shall have more than one operators license. Bond is $1,500 cash, $250 unsecured. Booked at 4:16 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Makayla Lauren McMichael, 35, Bardstown, contempt of court. Bond is $228 cash. Booked at 7:06 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Melissa Marie Miller, 44, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) no visible injury. No bond. Booked at 11:44 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025 by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-